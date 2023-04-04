Former All-American Ashley Owusu reportedly enters transfer portal after Virginia Tech benching

Ashley Owusu went from star to benchwarmer at Virginia Tech. That was only the beginning of the drama. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Ashley Owusu’s rocky time at Virginia Tech is coming to a close.

The former third-team All-American, who transferred to the Hokies from Maryland last offseason, will again enter the transfer portal after not seeing any playing time in her team’s Final Four run, according to ESPN’s Alexa Philippou.

After averaging 14.6 points, 5.0 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 28.9 minutes per game at Maryland, Owusu finished this season with only 5.1 points in 15.1 minutes per game. She missed more than a month in the middle of the season with a broken finger and never posted more than five points in a game after returning on Jan. 19.

Ashley Owusu’s relationship with Virginia Tech got ugly at Final Four

Had you told a Virginia Tech fan they would reach the Final Four this season, they would have likely assumed Owusu had gelled well with All-American center Elizabeth Kitley and point guard Georgia Amoore. Instead, Owusu never saw the floor in the ACC or NCAA tournament, and didn’t seem to enjoy her limited action toward the end of the season:

Virginia Tech head coach Kenny Brooks told the Roanoke Times he was aware of Owusu’s frustration, but said the team had “formed a different identity” while she was injured:

“[The injury] was an unfair situation — not only for her but for us because it usually takes transfers a little while to get used to your system. And the time they’re usually getting used to it, she was out. She broke her finger, and she wasn’t able to be incorporated into what we were doing.

“During that time, we formed a different identity — one that probably would’ve been different if she were healthy and playing.”

Virginia Tech had been undefeated when Owusu was injured and lost only once in the regular season after her return.

It was at the Final Four where things got truly bizarre. As the Hokies played eventual champion LSU, led by Owusu’s former Maryland teammate Angel Reese, some fans noticed Owusu was not on the Virginia Tech bench during the second half of a 79-72 loss.

After the game, Virginia Tech senior Kayana Taylor pointed quote-tweeted one such fan telling them to check the LSU bench.

The sentiment was shared by many Virginia Tech players, and we know this because Kitley and their teammates Cayla King and Taylor Soule. It was also liked by Amoore.

Reese also responded by calling for Owusu to be freed, to which King responded “she’s been free.”

One account reported by Just Women’s Sports to belong to Owusu’s father Emmanuel continued to air dirty laundry, complaining his daughter had been excluded from a group chat.

There is no way to know what went on behind closed doors between Owusu, Brooks and the rest of the Hokies, but clearly there were some hurt feelings on both sides.

Owusu can only hope her next team proves a better fit. If some of the above tweets are any indication, LSU might be a good destination to bet on.