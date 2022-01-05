Former Alabama WR announces transfer destination

A former Alabama wide receiver has officially announced his transfer destination.

Xavier Williams, a former four-star recruit from Hollywood, FL, was ranked the No. 24 wide receiver in the 2018 class. He committed to the Crimson Tide in January of 2017 and signed as soon as he was able to.

With the receiving corps at Alabama getting more and more talented, Williams decided it would be best for him to try his luck elsewhere.

He entered the transfer portal in November of 2021. Williams announced his decision via his official Twitter account, and he is heading to Utah State to play Mountain West Conference football.

Williams caught three passes for 24 yards in the 2020 campaign, but he hasn’t had much meaningful playing time since arriving at the Capstone.

All of Alabama Nation should wish Xavier luck in the 2022 college football season as he seeks a starting role with a new squad.

