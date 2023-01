Former Alabama running back Trey Sanders has settled on his new destination.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound running back is headed to TCU, he announced Thursday. The former five-star running back was the No. 3 ranked player in the 2019 class and is the No. 1 running back in Florida. During his three-year tenure with Alabama, he tallied 314 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 72 carries.