Former Alabama guard Nimari Burnett commits to Michigan

The Alabama men’s basketball team lost its first player to the transfer portal this off-season.

Just 48 hours after entering his name in the portal, former Alabama guard Nimari Burnett has found a new home, committing to Michigan on Thursday Tide Illustrated has learned. This becomes the third team for the former McDonald’s All-American as before his two-year stint in Tuscaloosa, Burnett spent his freshman season at Texas Tech.

Burnett’s tenure with the Crimson Tide was hindered by injuries. The guard started the first nine games of the season before a wrist injury sidelined him for over a month. When he returned he saw his role diminish, coming off the bench for the rest of the season. He averaged 5.5 points, 0.8 assists and 2.0 rebounds in 14.7 minutes of playing time in 2022.

This story will be updated