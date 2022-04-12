Former Alabama 5-star RB Camar Wheaton announces transfer destination

Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton entered the transfer portal less than a month after the Crimson Tide’s season came to an end in the loss to Georgia for a national title. Today, Wheaton has announced where he will continue playing.

Wheaton, in a picture shared to Twitter, will play at SMU.

A five-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, Wheaton chose the Crimson Tide over Georgia, Florida, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State and others.

He did not record any stats in his true freshman season while at Alabama, but he was a name that intrigued many for later seasons.

Alabama’s running back room still has depth and plenty of names to get fans excited, with Georgia Tech transfer Jahmyr Gibbs leading the way.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to share updates regarding Alabama Football leading up to the 2022 college football season.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!