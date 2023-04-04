Baltimore Ravens v San Francisco 49ers

Former 49ers running back Jarryd Hayne, an Australian rugby star who spent a season in the NFL before deciding to return to his primary sport due to the complexities of pro football, has been convicted of rape after a third trial on the same charges.

It wasn’t the rape allegation made against Hayne for an incident that occurred during his time in California. It arose from an assault that occurred in 2018.

In 2017, Hayne was sued for rape in Santa Clara, California, for an alleged incident during 2015, his lone season in the NFL. Prosecutors had decided in 2016 there was insufficient to charge him criminally.

In 2018, Hayne allegedly attacked a woman in her home in Newcastle, Australia after attending a bachelor party.

The first trial, in 2020, resulted in a hung jury. The second trial ended in a conviction. The verdict was overturned after Hayne spent nine months in prison.

He has now been convicted again.

Hayne had left the Australian Rugby League at the height of his career, for a shot at the NFL. He appeared in eight games with one start, gaining 52 yards on 17 carries and catching six passes for 27 yards. He also returned eight punts for 76 yards.

Hayne has vowed to appeal the latest guilty verdict.

Former 49ers running back Jarryd Hayne convicted of rape in third trial originally appeared on Pro Football Talk