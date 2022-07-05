Ford U.S. sales jump in June to buck industry declines, but stock falls toward 17-month low

Shares of Ford Motor Co.

F,

-1.06%

dropped 4.6% toward a 17-month low in morning trading Tuesday, even after the automaker reported a year-over-year jump in U.S. vehicles sales for June despite ongoing industry semiconductor and supply constraints. The company said total sales rose 31.5% to 152,262 vehicles, bucking the 11% decline in overall industry sales, as Ford’s U.S. market share improved to 12.9%. Ford said truck sales for the month increased 26.4% to 79,823 vehicles, sport-utility vehicle (SUV) sales climbed 36.1% to 67,788 vehicles and electric vehicle (EV) sales hiked up 76.6% to 4,353 EVs. Ford’s stock has tumbled 48.0% year to date, while rival General Motors Co. shares

GM,

+0.56%

have slumped 47.5% and the S&P 500

SPX,

+0.16%

has lost 21.2%.