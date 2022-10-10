Ford Stock Slumps On UBS Downgrade to 'Sell'; GM Rating Also Cut

Ford Motor  (F)  shares slumped lower in pre-market trading after analysts at UBS lowered their rating and price target on the carmaker, citing a sharp demand hit linked to the looming U.S. recession. 

UBS analyst Patrick Hummel cut his rating on the stock to ‘sell’, from ‘neutral’, and took $3 off his price target to a new level of $10 per share ahead of the group’s third quarter earnings later this month, citing the risk of U.S. recession and the impact of a slump in its European operations. 

Ford said last week that September sales were solid, rising 16% from last year to 464,674 units, but cautioned late last month that gummed-up supply chains would clip its third quarter bottom line amid what it called “limits on availability of certain parts as well as higher payments made to suppliers to account for the effects of inflation.”