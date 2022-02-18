The Hamden Journal

Ford Stock Leaps On Report It’s Considering EV Division Spin-Off

Updated at 11:53 am EST

Ford  (F) – Get Ford Motor Company Report shares jumped higher Friday following a report that the carmaker is mulling the split its electric vehicle business from its legacy operations.

Bloomberg News reported that CEO Jim Farley is considering ways to separate the division, which is targeted with billions of investment over the coming years, from its combustion-engine business. 

Ford, in fact, briefly surpassed rival General Motors  (GM) – Get General Motors Company Report in terms of market value earlier this year as it booked an $8.2 billion can from its investment in Rivian  (RIVN) – Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report and gathered 200,000 reservations for the newly-unveiled electric pickup F-150 Lighting pickup.

