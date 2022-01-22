The Hamden Journal

Ford Stock Is Lower This Week. When to Buy the Dip? The Chart Hints.

Ford  (F) – Get Ford Motor Company Report stock has been weak the past few days. Is that a buying opportunity?

On Thursday it was down as much as 3.4% shortly after the open. It’s now up a bit on the day. That’s after the bulls finally got a strong open and a continuation rally in the broader market.

The gap-down action in Ford also follows yesterday’s painful move, where the stock lost 7.9% after Tuesday’s 3.2% drop.

The stock was active yesterday after the Dearborn, Mich., automotive icon booked more than $8 billion in gains from its Rivian  (RIVN) – Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report investment.

