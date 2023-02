Stock in



Ford Motor



has had a strong start to 2023, but the shares have slid since the company reported fourth quarter earnings, when CEO Jim Farley lamented profits his company left on the table in 2022.

Friday morning, Ford (ticker: F) stock was down again, dropping almost 6% in premarket trading to $12.60. That is a lot, but the slide is a result of a successful move the company made years ago, rather than something to worry about.