Ford Stock Higher As CEO Teases Exciting News On Jobs, Investment

Ford Motor  (F) – Get Ford Motor Company Report shares moved higher Thursday after the carmaker said it will publish a major business update, focused on jobs and investment, prior to the start of trading.

Ford CEO Jim Farley, who outlined the broad strokes of  the carmaker’s near-term plans to boost electric vehicle sales and accelerate its challenge to Tesla’s  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report market dominance, said the announcement will focus on “new jobs, new products and our latest investment in America’s workforce”.