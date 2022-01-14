Text size





Ford stock is down a little following the rating cut from RBC.

Ford Motor shares were downgraded by an RBC analyst Friday. Weakening Wall Street sentiment actually moves Ford closer to automotive- and electric-vehicle leader Tesla in some interesting ways.

RBC analyst Joseph Spak took his rating to the equivalent of Hold from Buy. His price target, however, went up to $26 a share from $21. Spak praised





(ticker: F) in his report for the progress made turning around the company, but with the stock up about 60% in the past three months, he is taking some of his chips off the table. There isn’t enough upside left in the stock for him right now.