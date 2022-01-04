Text size





Ford stock is on a tear. After rocketing in 2021, and big start to 2022, here’s what could happen next.

Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images





One automotive stock is on fire as investors get more excited about rising electric-vehicle sales in the U.S., and rising EV production at the company.

The stock, of course, is





Ford Motor



(ticker). Ford has been out Tesla-ing





Tesla



(TSLA) lately. Ford stock ended Tuesday with a gain worthy of an Elon Musk smirk after Ford said it would double the annual production target of the all-electric F-150 pickup truck.