Ford Stock Alert: The Shares Are Breaking Out — Again

Ford  (F) – Get Ford Motor Company Report stock is on the move on Monday, up about 3% and hitting session highs.

The stock has continued to hold its own, even after a false breakout from a few weeks ago.

As Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report remains in the EV spotlight — particularly with Chief Executive Elon Musk continuing to sell the stock — and as other EV stocks rotate through Wall Street’s focus, Ford has remained a staple since its booming rally from early September through early November.

