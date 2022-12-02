Ford Registers 7.8% Drop In November US Sales; EVs Jump 103%

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) reported a 7.8% decline in U.S. sales for the month of November to 146,364 units. Retail sales fell 15.8%.

However, Ford EV sales jumped 102.6% Y/Y to 6,255 vehicles.

The result has made Ford America’s second best-selling brand and manufacturer of electric vehicles behind Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA).

Sales of Trucks and SUVs decreased 1.2% and 15%, respectively.

“Strong order demand continues with overall retail orders for’ 23MY vehicles up 104 percent compared to a year ago, driven by Super Duty and Maverick. Super Duty took in a record 152,000 total orders since order banks opened October 27th. As the year closes out, F-Series expanded its lead to more than 117,000 trucks over its second-place competitor,” said Andrew Frick, VP, Sales, Distribution & Trucks, Ford Blue.

Yesterday, the automaker announced an additional £125 million in its manufacturing plant in the U.K. to boost EV production.

Price Action: F shares are trading lower by 1.35% at $13.89 on the last check Friday.

