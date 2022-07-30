Ford Motor, Hershey, and McKesson Just Raised Their Dividends

Text size





Bags of Hershey Kisses. The chocolate giant raised its quarterly dividend by 15%.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images





Ford Motor

,

Hershey

,

and

McKesson



were among the large U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this past week.

Ford Motor (ticker: F) plans to boost its quarterly disbursement to 15 cents a share, a 50% increase from 10 cents.

The auto maker suspended its quarterly dividend, then 15 cents a share, in March 2020 due the pandemic. It was reinstated last fall at 10 cents a share.