Ford Motor, Hershey, and McKesson Just Raised Their Dividends

Ford Motor
,
Hershey
,
and
McKesson
were among the large U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this past week.
Ford Motor (ticker: F) plans to boost its quarterly disbursement to 15 cents a share, a 50% increase from 10 cents.
The auto maker suspended its quarterly dividend, then 15 cents a share, in March 2020 due the pandemic. It was reinstated last fall at 10 cents a share.
The stock, which yields 4.2%, has returned about negative 36% this year through the close on July 27, dividends included, compared with minus 15% for the
S&P 500
.
Hershey (
HSY
), known for its chocolate, mints, and other snacks, declared a quarterly dividend of $1.036 a share, up from 90.1 cents. That’s an increase of about 15%.
The stock, which has returned about 14% this year, yields 1.8%.
McKesson (MCK), a distributor of prescription drugs and medical products, said it plans to raise the quarterly payout to 54 cents a share from 47 cents. That’s an increase of about 15%.
The stock, which yields 0.6%, has returned about 37% year to date.
Kimco Realty
(KIM) is planning to boost its quarterly dividend by 10%. The company’s board declared a quarterly payout of 22 cents a share, compared with 20 cents currently.
The real-estate investment trust’s stock, which yields 4%, has returned minus 11% this year. The company owns and operates open-air shopping centers.
Charles Schwab
(SCHW) declared a quarterly dividend of 22 cents a share, a 10% boost from 20 cents. Shares of the financial-services company, which yield 1.3%, have returned about minus 25% in 2022.
Wells Fargo
(WFC), one of the country’s largest banks, raised its quarterly disbursement to 30 cents a share. That’s a 20% increase from 25 cents a share.
The stock, which yields 2.7%, has returned minus 8% this year.
Truist Financial
(TFC), a large regional bank based in Charlotte, N.C., said it will boost its quarterly disbursement by 4 cents to 52 cents a share. The stock yields 4.1%, and it returned minus 14% this year.
Cintas
(CTAS) announced a quarterly dividend of $1.15 a share, an increase of 21% from 95 cents. The stock, which has returned minus 7% this year, yields 1.1%. Its products include company uniforms.
Mondelez International
(MDLZ) plans to boost its quarterly disbursement to 38.5 cents a share, up 10% from 35 cents.
The beverage and snack company’s shares have returned about minus 3% this year. The stock yields 2.4%.
Steris
(
STE
), whose products include sterilization equipment, said it will pay out a quarterly interim dividend of 47 cents a share, up from 43 cents, for an increase of 9%.
The stock, which yields 0.8%, has returned about minus 9% this year.
MSCI
(
MSCI
) declared a quarterly disbursement to $1.25 a share, a 20% increase from $1.04. The company’s portfolio includes various stock indices.
The shares, which yield around 1%, have a year-to-date return of minus 26%.
Kellogg
(K) said it plans to raise its quarterly payout by a penny to 59 cents a share, up 1.7%. The stock, which yields 3.1%, has returned 14% this year. Kellogg announced in late June that it is splitting into three companies.
