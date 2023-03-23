Ford “Model E” Means Something For Rivian. It Isn’t Good.

Ford Motor



is letting investors peek under the hood of the electric-vehicle startup the 119-year-old company is building. It’s not great news for Rivian Automotive.

Ford



(ticker: F) said it “refounded” on Thursday. That means the company is now reporting updates by new business segments, emphasizing the auto industry’s transition to EVs. The Ford Model e segment focuses on the EV business, Ford Blue covers Ford’s traditional car business, and Ford Pro concerns business done with commercial customers.