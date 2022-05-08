Rivian Has News That May Ease Concern Among Investors

Ford Might Have Very Bad News for Rivian

The first quarter was very tough for Rivian  (RIVN) – Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report and its shareholders. 

The latter saw the value of their stake melt away as shares of the upstart tumbled due to investor concerns about its ability to handle production rate increases, a PR crisis born of clumsiness linked to an increase in vehicle prices. Added to this were disruptions to supply chains and soaring raw material prices. In the end, the bill is steep for investors.

At the beginning of March, the company had said that the Normal, Ill., factory had capacity to produce 50,000 vehicles in 2022, but due to supply-chain difficulties, Rivian would manufacture only half that number — 25,000.

