Ford Makes a Misstep in Its Race Against Tesla

Ford Makes a Misstep in Its Race Against Tesla

by

Ford  (F) – Get Ford Motor Company Report doesn’t want to see setbacks in its race against Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc. Report

The legacy carmaker — and everyone else — lags behind the world’s No. 1 in electric vehicles based on production, deliveries and market share. 

And if in recent weeks the wind has seemed to be at Ford’s back — with the first deliveries of the long-awaited F-150 Lightning, the electric version of the best-selling F-150 pickup — things can still go awry. That’s at least partly because Tesla is not ready to acquiesce at all to its many rivals.