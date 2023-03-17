Ford is telling select Bronco owners not to drive their vehicles

A recall has been issued on select Ford

Bronco SUVs, including some already in customers’ hands and some waiting to be delivered.

The recall pertains to 2023 Bronco Wildtrak and 2022 Bronco Raptor models, and the problem involves a steering-gear part that may be cracked and could affect a driver’s ability to turn the steering wheel, according to a report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).