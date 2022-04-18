Ford Is About to Make a Big Strategic Decision

Ford  (F) – Get Ford Motor Company Report wants to go fast. 

The automotive group does not hide its ambitions to be one of the largest manufacturers of electric vehicles within five years. The company, run by Chief Executive Jim Farley, has promised to build two million EVs annually by 2026.

Four years before this objective, the company has a long way to go. Ford delivered fewer than 7,000 electric vehicles in the U.S. in the first quarter, mainly the Ford Mustang Mach-E SUV. 

But things should change in the second quarter, with the scheduled April 26 start of production and deliveries of the long-awaited F-150 Lightning electric pickup. E-Transit should also make it possible to expand sales. 

