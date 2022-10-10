Ford, GM Downgraded. Here's Where They Have Support

Ford  (F)  and General Motors  (GM)  are down hard on the day as analysts at UBS downgrade the stocks.

Ford stock is down almost 7% on Monday, while GM shares are down 5.25% on the day and were down as much as 7.5% at the session low. Both stocks are riding multi-day losing streaks and are down more than 10% from last week’s high.

UBS analyst Patrick Hummel downgraded Ford from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered his price target 23% down to $10.

He also cut General Motors from neutral to sell, but lowered his price target a whopping 32% down to $38 a share.