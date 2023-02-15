Ford F-150 Lightning production remains halted as battery investigation could ‘take a few weeks’

Ford (F) today issued an update on the production and delivery halt for the F-150 Lightning EV pickup, claiming it will suspend production and deliveries of the vehicle through at least the end of next week.

“We believe we have identified the root cause of this issue. By the end of next week, we expect to conclude our investigation and apply what we learn to the truck’s battery production process; this could take a few weeks,” Ford spokesperson Emma Bergg said in a statement.

Ford also said it would continue to hold already produced vehicles as it works through the engineering the process updates.

Ford reiterated that it is not aware of any incidents in the “field,” so to speak, with customer cars, and that the company doesn’t believe F-150 Lightnings in customers’ hands are affected.

Yesterday’s confirmation that Ford was halting production and shipments of its F-150 Lightning electric pickup due to a potential battery issue was a blow to the company’s growing EV ambitions. Ford discovered the issue during a standard pre-delivery quality inspection, where one vehicle displayed the battery issue.

The production and shipment halt was first reported by Motor Authority.

As of now, Ford is not issuing a “stop-sale” directive to dealers regarding F-150 Lightnings that are already on lots and cleared for scheduled delivery.

Any hiccups with regards to Ford’s EV rollout and execution plan is of great concern to investors as the company attempts to transform its identity into an EV-first company. The company’s latest earnings report was a disappointment for investors as “execution issues” marred what could have been a strong quarter. CEO Jim Farley noted the company left $2 billion in profits on the table and that the company is still learning how to improve on EV production.

A battery issue in particular with the F-150 Lightning is noteworthy given the company just announced a deal yesterday to build new LFP batteries at a new plant in Michigan with CATL. Ford uses South Korea’s SK On as its battery supplier for the F-150 Lightning.

This story has been updated.

