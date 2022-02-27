The Hamden Journal

Ford CEO Shuts Down EV Spinoff Rumors. The Ford Family Won’t Let It Happen.

Ford CEO Shuts Down EV Spinoff Rumors. The Ford Family Won’t Let It Happen.

Ford Motor CEO Jim Farley told investors Wednesday there were no plans to spin off his company’s electric vehicle business. That shouldn’t be a surprise. The Ford family is unlikely to ever let an EV spin happen.

“There’s a lot of focus on the digital electric growth opportunity, but we believe we have lots of room on our [internal combustion engine] business for better quality, lower structural costs and radical reduction in complexity,” said Farley at an investor conference. “And despite the press speculation, we have no…

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.