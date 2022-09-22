Ford announces leadership changes as it accelerates ‘Ford+’ growth plan, bolsters supply chain operations

Shares of Ford Motor Co.

F,

-0.42%

eased about 0.1% in morning trading Tuesday, while the S&P 500

SPX,

-0.56%

dropped 0.5%, after the auto maker announced leadership changes as it looks to accelerate its “Ford+” growth plan, and as it enters an “intense period of execution” of its $50 billion investment in electric vehicles (EVs). The company said Chief Financial Officer John Lawler will oversee on an interim basis a makeover of global supply chain operations until a permanent chief global supply chain officer is named. In addition, Doug Field was named chief advanced product development and technology officer; Lisa Drake, vice president of EV industrialization, will also lead manufacturing engineering as Ford looks to boost EV production to 2 million a year by the end of 2026; and Chuck Gray, VP of EV technology, was named VP of vehicle hardware engineering. And Roz Ho will join Ford from HP Inc.

HPQ,

+0.50%

and Jae Park will join from Alphabet Inc.’s

GOOGL,

+0.95%

Google to work on developing fully connected, software-defined vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems.