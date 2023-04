Value investor Ed Wachenheim III is seeing bargains in auto stocks.

Wachenheim’s Greenhaven Associates bought millions of additional



General Motors



shares (ticker: GM) and initiated a large position in



Ford



Motor (F) in the first quarter. Greenhaven also significantly increased its investment in the vehicle-seat maker



Lear



(LEA) in the period. Greenhaven disclosed the trades in a form it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.