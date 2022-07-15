Force’ Showrunner Gary Lennon Signs With M88 – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Peabody Award-winning showrunner, producer and writer Gary Lennon (Power Book IV: Force) has signed with M88.
Lennon currently serves as showrunner and executive producer of Starz’s Power spin-off Power Book IV: Force, which boasts the most-watched series premiere in the history of the premium cabler, with 3.3 million multiplatform views in the U.S. alone. The crime drama, renewed for a second season in March, now also has the record for most-watched day on the Starz app and on linear as the highest-rated premiere.
Under his deal with Starz, Lennon also exec produces the Cape Cod opioid crisis-based crime drama Hightown, which was renewed for a third season earlier this year. He at the same time serves as an executive producer on HBO’s hugely popular teen drama series Euphoria starring Zendaya, which recently garnered 16 Emmy nominations including Best Drama Series.
Lennon previously served as co-showrunner, writer and executive producer on Power, which aired from 2014 to 2020. He also was a supervising producer on Netflix’s Jenji Kohan series Orange Is the New Black, based on the book by Piper Kerman, for which he won a Peabody Award.
The signing of Lennon marks another solid addition to M88’s expanding roster of filmmakers, producers and directors which include Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan, Blitz Bazawule, Carlos López Estrada, Issa López, Tina Mabry, Anthony Hemingway, Morgan Cooper and Nikyatu Jusu. Former WME Partner Phillip Sun and Macro Founder & CEO Charles D. King launched the management company in 2020, with an eye toward supporting the work of the next generation of artists and cultural leaders. Sun leads the firm with Partners Oronde Garrett and Gaby Mena.
Lennon continues to be represented by CAA and attorney Craig A. Emanuel.