For oddsmakers, Kansas’ hot hand reflected in the line for men’s NCAA championship

North Carolina enjoyed a raging Saturday night, ending the career of archrival Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski and advancing to their 12th national championship.

All the Tar Heels need to do now is confront the great peril that has afflicted so many others who’ve encountered a wild night in New Orleans: those vicious hangovers.

Tipico Sportsbook established the No.1 Kansas Jayhawks as 4.5-point favorites in the men’s NCAA championship game against No. 8 North Carolina at the Superdome (Monday, 9:20 p.m. ET on CBS).

“Kansas is laying 4.5 because it came into the tournament as a No. 1 seed and has shown each round that it deserves this seeding,” Tipico Sportsbook spokesman Sunny Gupta said. “They’ve won their last two games by a combined 42 points.”

“While UNC’s run has been impressive, the line reflects how hot Kansas has been at the end of March.”

The over-under total is positioned at 152.5 points.

“Both teams scored above 80 points last game and have been red-hot from the field,” Gupta said. “This high total is reflective of how great both offenses have been.”

No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8 North Carolina: Keys to victory for 2022 men’s NCAA Tournament title game

Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward David McCormack (33) dunks against the Villanova Wildcats during the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome.

The Midwest Region’s top-seeded champion, Kansas, comfortably defeated South Region No. 2 Villanova, 81-65, Saturday.

Jayhawks senior forward David McCormack had 25 points and nine rebounds, including seven on defense. Kansas City-raised senior guard Ochai Agbaji led Kansas to a 36-18 lead by going 6 of 7 from three-point range, finishing with 21 points.

“Everything leading up to the game just felt relaxed,” Agbaji told reporters after the game.

As Kansas continues to win in different ways, Ochai Agbaji shines in Final Four

Kansas sophomore forward Jalen Wilson added 11 points and 12 rebounds. It’s that interior dominance that convinced oddsmakers to side with the Jayhawks as Coach Bill Self pursues his school’s fourth title — his second following the 2008 championship.

The beauty of this title game is how poised the Jayhawk’s opponent North Carolina was in the Final Four, too.

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis’ players stared down the burning desire from Duke, possessed to give Krzyzewski one more national title and avenge the blowout loss in Coach K’s final home game.

Duke's Coach K is greatest of all time. But UNC ruined biggest moments of his last season

North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) reacts after a play against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome.

With each lead change the Tar Heels countered, whether it was forward Brady Manek (14 points, 3 blocks, 4 rebounds) displaying unflinching hesitance by canning a trio of three-pointers, or guard Caleb Love knifing impressively to the hoop for a key layup that highlighted his 28-point effort.

The victory created a milestone game for North Carolina lost in all the attention on Krzyzewski. It was the 40th anniversary of then-freshman Michael Jordan’s game-winning shot that gave North Carolina’s Dean Smith his first title.

That happened at the Superdome, too.

Jan 29, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Former North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams with former UNC great Michael Jordan on the court as they were honored as part of the 1982 national championship team in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center.

In selecting Kansas as the favorite, Las Vegas SuperBook Vice President Jay Kornegay said his traders leaned on their power-ranking system based on regular-season results.

“The gap has narrowed, however,” Kornegay said.

How could it not?

North Carolina, after losing to Duke by 20 on Feb. 5, is 13-2 straight up and 11-3-1 against the spread after holding up to the proud tradition of Krzyzewski, who won eight of nine Final Four games since 1990.

Yet, North Carolina beat Duke with only two points from its bench, and late in the second half, the Tar Heels fretted deeply when their 6-foot-10-inch, 240-pound junior forward Armando Bacot left the court and sought locker-room treatment for a right ankle injury.

Bacot contributed 11 points and a staggering 21 rebounds. He finished third in the nation with 13.1 boards per game. He returned to play briefly toward the game’s end.

Fortunately for the Tar Heels, Bacot will be available for Monday..

“We know he’ll play, but will he be 70% or 100%?” Kornegay questioned. “Probably around 85-90%. That’s what we built into the line.”

His status is the most powerful influencer of the point spread and total, Kornegay said.

In pursuit of its sixth NCAA title and first since 2017, North Carolina has surpassed 80 points in four of its last eight games — in two Duke affairs and three tournament triumphs.

Kansas, meanwhile, has kept nine of its last 10 foes under 70 points, and its games have finished under the total in seven of the last 11 occasions.

This formidable final challenge is all the hangover elixir coach Davis requires to push his team toward a fifth consecutive straight-up victory as an underdog.

“Dwelling on the two wins against Duke doesn’t help us against Kansas,” Davis said. “We have to put that in a box.”

