For Nvidia Stock, It’s Game On!

Nvidia


NVDA-Nasdaq

Buy • Price $207.54 on Feb. 22

by Benchmark

Nvidia’s Q4 revenue was $6.05 billion, up 2% sequentially, or down 21%, year-on-year. Full-year revenue was $27 billion, flat from the prior year’s, and just ahead of the Street’s consensus of $6.01 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per share were 88 cents a share, which compared nicely to the Street consensus of 81 cents.