For Meghan and Harry dinner is served, and on the menu is ‘revenge’: royal expert

It is often said that the best way to solve family troubles is in unity and getting together. Sometimes grief or the sudden loss of a loved one can make people see sense and bury the hatchet so that all can heal and move on.

However, when you look at the fractured royals, more so the gift that keeps on giving in the shape of former actress and activist Meghan Markle, along with her husband Harry, all is not what it seems, and what was actually served was not the ideal meal. Let me explain.

Only two weeks ago, Meghan was in Manchester, England, serving up that well-worn dish to her “favorite” charity, the story about the girl outside of the group. You-know-who wrote to the head of a huge U.S. company about women doing the washing up, then followed by how she had been invited to take a seat at the “table” for her activist work.

So this latest PR spin, which really focused on the recent royal walkabout in Windsor to meet the public, so they could observe the flowers that the devoted and respectful people of Great Britain had brought in memory of her dear queen, also turned into PR spin with insiders suggesting that Harry & Meghan had threatened the Prince and Princess of Wales about trying to upstage them in the PR stakes. But in reality, William and Catherine know that the true story was that William invited his brother and later suggested the wives, but first it was meant to be the two boys alone.

Never one to miss that headline or photo opportunity, Meghan clutched onto Harry with superglue strength until, as she told a source who reports back, she said, “I feel the media is wrong. The Brits do like me, and I got to witness that personally.” Hmmm.

So now, it’s claimed this week in the New York Post’s gossip column Page Six, there was a reunion dinner to which all royals, including Harry and Meghan, were invited, and all is now forgiven. Sources tell me that’s not quite the story. The true story is that it was an informal gathering of a few drinks and snacks with polite conversation, but at no time were the foursome ever breaking bread and laughing together.

After Megs and Harry trashed the late queen’s family all for exposure, and Meghan, of course, threw back the good will of the British people for that wedding, which she called a “spectacle,” now the only dish that Meghan was offered was humble pie, and she refused. You see, simply because while she is preparing to “forgive,” her exact word in that recent magazine interview, the deep slice of hurt for William and Catherine in particular cuts deep.

So while they might wish to spin this oh-so non-story into something bigger, the meeting was short-lived, Meghan as ever felt “uncomfortable,” and there were certainly no hearts and flowers from the newly appointed Prince and Princess of Wales.

I have on the greatest of sources that Tom Bower’s book ‘Revenge’ was actually read by Catherine’s most ardent supporter and best friend, her mother, the fragrant Carole Middleton, who adored the queen and treats William like her son. The eye-popping revelations in that book threw new light onto exactly how Markle may have operated during her time as an actress; and naturally, being her daughter’s best pal, surely this was duly reported back to Kate.

So, the only dish Meghan has served up is, in fact, her own slice of revenge, but in the case of Catherine and William, will they finally now serve back the Sussexes just deserts when they visit the U.S. later in the year?