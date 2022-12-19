For Landlords, Rising Housing Costs Make It Harder to Earn Passive Income

Many Americans dream the path to building wealth is like a trip around the Monopoly board, buying up properties that generate rental income. That can be true, but financial advisers warn the costs and aggravations of playing the landlord game are increasing.

People thinking about becoming landlords might have a tougher time turning a profit after a year marked by higher home prices and mortgage rates. Rents are up too, but because of inflation so are the costs of repairs and routine home maintenance.