For Browns, ‘it sucks’ Jadeveon Clowney is hurt, yet Alex Wright, Isaiah Thomas confident

CLEVELAND — When the Browns collapsed Sunday in the final two minutes en route to a 31-30 loss to the New York Jets, rookie defensive end Alex Wright experienced uncomfortable flashbacks to the football heartbreak he endured last season with the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

With three seconds left to play, University of Texas at San Antonio scored a touchdown to defeat UAB 34-31 on Nov. 20 at the Alamodome.

“It feels like PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder] all over again,” Wright said after the disappointing home opener at FirstEnergy Stadium. “I’m sick to my stomach right now.”

But Wright realizes he cannot afford to dwell on the devastating defeat.

With starting defensive end Jadeveon Clowney leaving the stadium in a walking boot after suffering a right ankle injury in the third quarter, the Browns (1-1) may need to rely on Wright and rookie defensive end Isaiah Thomas more Thursday night against the visiting AFC North rival Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1).

“It sucks,” Wright said of Clowney’s injury. “[Especially] something that’s so fluky, something that wasn’t supposed to happen. But at the end of the day, somebody’s got to step up. We can’t sit back and hang our heads because he’s down. We’ve just got to look at it as he’s going to be all right. He’s going to be back. While he’s gone, though, somebody’s got to step up, somebody’s got to take his place and make plays.”

Clowney suffered a non-contact ankle injury while he chased Joe Flacco before the Jets quarterback threw an incomplete pass with 6:10 left in the third quarter. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Clowney had strip-sacked Flacco and recovered the fumble earlier in the game, destroying a Jets drive on third-and-8 from the Cleveland 12-yard line with 3:24 remaining in the first half.

“Extremely valuable, a guy that’s been in the league for nine years now still going out there performing as if it’s his first year,” Thomas said of Clowney. “As a young guy [seeing him] get a strip-sack in a big moment in the game, it’s inspirational watching guys like that. If he can do it, why can’t I? That’s how you think.

“It sucks to have a vet down, but, obviously, next man up. They brought me, Alex Wright, other D-ends here to come in and perform and play, not to sit down and just watch from the side.”

After Clowney was hurt, Thomas entered the game in his spot opposite All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett. Wright rotated in, and veteran Chase Winovich also logged defensive end snaps for the Browns versus the Jets (1-1). Isaac Rochell is a D-end on the practice squad who could be activated for Thursday night.

“You feel for guys like [Clowney], guys who put blood and sweat into this game,” Thomas said. “At practice, you see how bad he wants it. Even after the game, he was already sad he couldn’t finish the game, and the way we lost, he was really hurt by it.”

In Garrett’s postgame news conference, he expressed optimism Clowney would be able to face the Steelers. However, if he can’t, the defense needs other linemen to deliver. As the Jets rallied in crunch time, the Browns failed to consistently threaten with a pass rush.

“What makes me extremely confident is I’ve been doing this my whole life,” Thomas said. “I’m here for a reason, and I’ve showcased my abilities here and there in the preseason and also during practice. Regardless of the guys in front of me, the guys that we have in there, I know every time I go out there, I do my job, if not then some.”

The Browns sacked Flacco twice, with Clowney’s strip and Garrett bringing down the QB once. The defense had just four quarterback hits, with Garrett and Winovich tallying two apiece.

A seventh-round pick from the University of Oklahoma, Thomas made his NFL regular-season debut Sunday after being inactive for the Browns’ season-opening win over the Carolina Panthers. He didn’t record any official statistics against the Jets.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Alex Wright, left, punches the ball away from defensive end Isaiah Thomas, right, during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp in Berea on Friday.

A third-round choice, Wright lined up at defensive tackle and tipped a Flacco pass early in the fourth quarter on third-and-15 from the Cleveland 39. On the next play, Jets kicker Greg Zuerlein made a 57-yard field goal to tie the score 17-17 with 14:19 remaining.

Wright said his deflection reinforces the idea he can help the Browns, though he wishes the effort would have resulted in a more consequential play. Linebacker Jacob Phillips nearly made a diving interception a split second after Wright got his left hand on the ball.

“We could have ended up getting a pick,” Wright said. “It was [missed] by inches.”

The Browns squandered countless opportunities to close the coffin on the Jets.

In the aftermath, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski challenged the players in the locker room to respond against the Steelers.

“Coach said we have another game in four days, a divisional opponent right here again at night,” Thomas said. “And he said it ― we’ve got to pick who we want to be right there in that moment.

“Decide who you want to be right here in this moment. I know the vibe of these guys and what we want to be and what we expect out of ourselves.”

And now the Browns might need more out of Wright and Thomas than anyone expected this early in the season.

