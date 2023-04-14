For Andrel Anthony, transferring from one blue blood program to another makes his transition easier.

Similarly, that’s what Anthony is known for – his first career catch at Michigan was a 93-yard touchdown grab on a slant in which he raced past several Michigan State defenders. And he’s showcased that this spring, giving OU’s offense a burner that can take the top off of a defense.

Anthony’s decision to transfer to Oklahoma was made in part because OU lost its leading receiver Marvin Mims to the NFL Draft and he feels as though he can fill that void. Mims, who ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, was the Sooners’ speedster the past three seasons.

“Me going to the playoffs back-to-back years – I want to do that again,” Anthony said. “I came here to win a National Championship, make plays, contribute to the team. You know what I’m saying? Like I didn’t come here to go 5-7. So my goal in my head is to help this team do whatever it needs to do.”

Anthony, who spent his first years in Ann Arbor, wanted a change of scenery after little playing time at Michigan, and he saw an opportunity in Norman. And his goals haven’t changed, knowing the expectations at a place like Oklahoma and having experienced those same expectations at Michigan.

For junior wide receiver Andrel Anthony , transferring from one blue blood program to another – Michigan to Oklahoma – hasn’t been that difficult of a transition.

He scored an 80-yard touchdown in practice just last week on a deep post, he said.

“The speed that Anthony can bring to the table – he’s hungry and super coachable, that’s been fun to see that,” head coach Brent Venables said.

The 6-foot-1, 186-pound receiver feels like a perfect fit for offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s high-powered offense that often utilizes speed, whether it’s on quick screen passes or go-balls down the sideline. Mims ranked sixth in the country last season in yards per reception at 20.06, becoming one of the best deep-ball threats in college football. Anthony said playing in Lebby’s offense is a “receiver’s dream” and it’s clear is already making an impression in that room.

“He’s a very twitchy receiver,” junior wide receiver Jalil Farooq said. “He’s quick, fast and he can make plays.”

Anthony didn’t have much production at Michigan, totaling only 19 receptions for 328 yards and four touchdowns in two seasons – he only had seven receptions for 80 yards and one touchdown last season. But known for its run-first, conservative mentality, Michigan’s offense isn’t exactly wide receiver-friendly.

At Oklahoma, Anthony knows the ball is going to come his way often. Now, it’s just about learning the terminology, which he admitted has been confusing.

“It’s kind of like a foreign language, but you have to do it. So why not? It is challenging,” Anthony said. “But my thing is I have to separate Michigan’s offense as opposed to here. It may be the same name of the play but you may have different responsibilities.

“I’ve whole-heartedly embraced that challenge. I’ve told coaches that you can count on me wherever, whether it’s a deep ball or a short pass. I’m working on a lot of stuff, which I realize I’m going to need to improve on for the season.”

Anthony is just one of several Oklahoma receivers hoping to become a contributor next year. It’s a room OU believes has potential but has little experience to lean on. But Anthony appears to be someone they trust and someone who knows what winning at the highest level looks like.

So while the opportunities might have been hard to come by at Michigan the past two years, that won’t be the case next season at Oklahoma.

“Andrel is a good dude,” senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel said. “I’ve spent a lot of time with Andrel as well, so I’m excited for him and his opportunity. He’s going to go do it.”