‘For All Mankind’ Showrunners Matt Wolpert & Ben Nedivi Re-Up Overall Deal With Sony – The Hamden Journal

For All Mankind showrunners Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi are staying in business with Sony Pictures Television. The Emmy-nominated writing-producing duo have signed a multi-year overall deal with the studio behind the series, where they have been based for the last two years.

Under the deal, Wolpert and Nedivi will continue to serve as showrunners and executive producers on the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ drama series For All Mankind, as well as developing scripted drama series across network, cable and streaming. The Sony TV-produced series was recently renewed for a fourth season and is set to begin production on the new season later this month.

“We’re thrilled to continue our relationship with the amazing team at Sony,” said Wolpert and Nedivi. “For All Mankind has been a dream come true for us both and we can’t wait to keep pushing forward on Season Four of the show and other exciting new projects.”

Previously, Wolpert and Nedivi worked as writers and co-executive producers on the first three seasons of the FX anthology series, Fargo based on the Coen brothers’ 1996 film. In 2014, Fargo won the Emmy for Outstanding Miniseries along with 17 additional nominations, and won the Golden Globe for best miniseries. The two also earned Emmy and Golden Globe nominations as well as Writers Guild Award for their work on the series.

Wolpert and Nedivi also worked on FX’s limited series, American Crime Story: The People Vs. O.J. Simpson as writers and consulting producers, and as writers and co-executive producers on the first season of Netflix’s Emmy-winning series, The Umbrella Academy, based on the Gerard Way graphic novel.

Wolpert and Nedivi are repped by CAA and Tara Kole at Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.