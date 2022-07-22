For All Mankind Gets Season 4 Renewal On AppleTV+ – Comic-Con – The Hamden Journal

For All Mankind made it to Mars in the third season of AppleTV+’s alt-history space race series, and now the Ronald D. Moore, Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert created drama is going even further, in time and space.

The Joel Kinnaman and Krys Marshall starring FAM will be back for a fourth season it was revealed today at end of the show’s Comic-con panel.

“I’m thrilled that we get to keep going forward in this amazing story,” EP Moore told The Hamden Journal today. “Right from the beginning it was my hope that it would be a long multi-year journey,” the Outlander boss added. “It’s gratifying to see what we’ve done and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do in the future.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to continue evolving our show into the 2000s in Season 4,” said Walpert. “The reaction to Season 3 so far has been incredible,” noted Nedivi.”I’m thrilled Apple is giving us this opportunity to continue telling our story. Ron, Matt and I have always had a longterm plan for the show and the deeper we get into our alt history, the more the audience will start to see that vision come to life..”

Production on Season 4 of the geopolitical and increasing interstellar For All Mankind is set to start next month, with a debut likely next year on the tech giant’s streamer.

As Walpert made clear, the 1969 starting FAM, where the USSR makes it to the Moon first, will once again jump the decades for its next season and land in the 21st century. On a very different trajectory that real-life America, the world of FAM finds the USSR still intact in the mid-1990s a former astronaut and now female GOP POTUS with a secret in power, a black gay astronaut coming out from Mars, fossil fuels almost a thing of the past, and a race between the superpowers and private industry to the red planet — among other things.

Season 3 of the Sony Pictures Television produced FAM concludes on July 29 on AppleTV+

Along with Moore, Walpert and Nedivi, today’s SDCC For All Mankind panel included EP Maril Davis too Kinnaman (Ed Baldwin) and Marshall (Danielle Poole) were there with fellow cast members Shantel VanSanten (Karen Baldwin), Wrenn Schmidt (Margo Madison), Edi Gathegi (Dev Ayesa), Coral Peña (Aleida Rosales), Jodi Balfour (Ellen Wilson), Casey Johnson (Danny Stevens), Sonya Walger (Molly Cobb) and Cynthy Wu (Kelly Baldwin).