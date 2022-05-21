Footage Shows What Appears To Be Amber Heard Being Verbally Abused By Johnny Depp Fans While Leaving The Courtroom After Testifying About The “Vitriol” And Daily “Harassment” She Received From His Supporters

NextShark

Korean ex-Navy SEAL and YouTuber Rhee Ken is promoted to leader in Ukraine army

Former Korean Navy SEAL lieutenant-turned-YouTuber Rhee Ken, 37, has reportedly been promoted to a leadership position in the Ukrainian military. On Monday, Anton Gerashchenko, the official advisor for and former deputy minister at the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, posted on his Twitter that Rhee, a volunteer fighter for the International Legion, was being placed in a “leadership position” given his “special operations experience.”