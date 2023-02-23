Footage shows rockslide at El Capitan in Yosemite National Park

Jaw-dropping footage emerged this week of a “thunderous” rockslide inside Yosemite National Park that temporarily closed down part of the natural beauty.

Boulders came tumbling down Monday from the 3,000-foot high El Capitan rock formation, park officials said. A section of rock broke off and fell to the base of the summit, causing a cloud of debris, according to footage.

No injuries were reported.

The area around Northside Drive of the park was closed for 24 hours as a precaution before park officials reopened it Tuesday.





Boulders came crashing down as a cloud of debris could be seen at the base. Alex J Wood Artist / @AL3XJW via Storyful

Footage was captured by artist and sculptor Alex J. Wood, who told Storyful the noise from the fall was “thunderous.”

The rock fall lasted for about 20 seconds right near Horsetail Fall, which is known for its firefall that is best admired during the latter part of February, according to park officials.





A Feb. 2019 image of Horsetail Falls lights up from the setting sun against El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

The dramatic slide led to about 1,000 to 2,000 cubic yards – or about 100 to 200 dump trucks – of rock falling, Yosemite spokesperson Scott Gediman told the Mercury News Thursday.

“There are rock falls every day here,” Gediman told the newspaper. “It might be a few small rocks, or a significant one. Everyone in the valley heard this one.”

Monday’s extraordinary and harmless rock fall comes two months after a San Jose couple were killed when a rockslide struck less than a mile from the Yosemite’s Arch Rock Entrance along Highway 140 while they sat in their car, the Mercury News reported.