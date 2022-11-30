Footage shows Philadelphia parking enforcement officer shot

Disturbing surveillance footage shows the moment a gunman shot a Philadelphia parking enforcement officer point blank from behind as he wrote up a ticket Friday afternoon.

The officer with the city’s parking authority collapsed to the ground after the gunfire as the shooter hurried off, footage circulating online indicates. The victim, a 37-year-old man, was critically injured, police said, according to CBS Philadelphia.

Philadelphia police told The Post it did not release footage related to the incident, but stated “we are aware of a video that surfaced on social media outlets.” The local CBS station also showed the same footage before the victim was shot.

A gunman shot and injured a Philadelphia Parking Authority Enforcement Officer Friday.

Detectives are working with the city’s parking enforcement to look over names of people in that area who recently got ticketed, authorities reportedly said.

The victim, identified by his employer as Timothy McKenzie, was shot in the ear and shoulder in a targeted attack, police said, according to ABC 6.

“It’s bold. It’s brazen and something we’re definitely going to do everything we can to solve immediately,” Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore after the shooting.

Reward money was being offered for information on the shooter. Philladelphia Police Department

Police said the male suspect should be considered armed and dangerous. The city was offering a $10,000 reward with the Philadelphia Parking Authority offering another $10,000 for information that leads police to the suspect.

“They should get him because that’s wrong, he should fight with his hands or argue with the man or whatever, not shoot him,” Edgar Vazques, a worker in the area, told CBS.

“What are you gonna shoot the man for, he’s doing his job, you know? It’s not right, you go to work and somebody shoots you because you’re doing your job.”