Footage shows moment police shoot Dallas airport suspect

Dramatic new footage shows the apparent moment police shot and injured a woman accused of opening fire inside a Dallas airport on Monday.

Travelers at the Dallas Love Field airport were seen ducking in horror as what appears to be a single shot rings out followed by a woman’s agonizing screams, according to video obtained by CBS 11 and posted on Twitter.

The clip then shows an officer with his gun drawn race toward the area where the suspect was as authorities can be heard yelling to stay down and not to move.

The frightening moment concluded an incident where 37-year-old Portia Odufuwa allegedly fired her weapon several times toward the ceiling at about 11 a.m. after emerging from a women’s restroom, Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia said during a press conference.

No one was killed or injured.

Dallas travelers were ducking in fear for safety.

Authorities shot the alleged shooter in her leg to restrain her.

Portia Odufuwa is the alleged shooter.

No one was seriously injured from the frightening incident.

Authorities said an officer quickly responded and fired their weapon, hitting Odufuwa in the lower extremities. She was taken to a local hospital.

Another video obtained by CBS 11 reporter JD Miles and shared online shows officers with the injured suspect as paramedics arrived to take her away.

A motive has not been reported and charges against Odufuwa have been announced.

The shooter pointed her gun towards the ceiling, firing bullets.

Odufuwa was taken to a local hospital after her arrest.

Dallas Chief of Police Chief Eddie Garcia (right) arrives investigating the crime scene.

Airline passengers were sent scrambling after the shooting began with one woman, Kristen Smith, telling The Post she was waiting at a Southwest Airlines gate with her 10-year-old son when a “crowd started running towards us and saying ‘run’ and ‘active shooter.’ ”

“At first, I just saw a teenage girl running and thought, ‘she’s just trying to catch a flight’ and then behind her, a whole crowd just running,” Smith said. “In the climate we are in now with all the shootings we had, people just reacted.”