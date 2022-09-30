Footage shows Fort Myers home floating away amid Hurricane Ian

A stunning time-lapse video shows Hurricane Ian overwhelming a Fort Myers waterfront street and washing away a home in a 15-foot storm surge.

The footage, captured by storm chaser Max Olson, shows waters rising in the area and slowly swallowing it whole Wednesday.

The red structure gradually succumbs to the storm, eventually coming off its foundation and floating away in the debris-filled deluge.

The clip ends with a shot of the storm’s aftermath after the water finally receded, with the block all but unrecognizable.

A staircase attached to the side of the obliterated house was the only portion of the structure that remained.

Waterfront sections of the coastal town were overwhelmed with raging floodwaters and whipping winds after the historic storm touched down at Category 4.

Rescue crews continued to search for the missing Friday as officials confirmed several deaths.

An evacuation order was issued before the storm made landfall, but some homeowners opted to wait out the hurricane.

The red house stood next to a road in Fort Myers, Florida. Max Olson Chasing / YouTube

Storm chaser Max Olson filmed footage of a house being engulfed by Hurricane Ian’s floodwaters in Fort Myers. Max Olson Chasing / YouTube

Hurricane Ian’s dangerous floodwaters rose as high as 15 feet. Max Olson Chasing / YouTube

Hurricane Ian’s raging floodwaters removed the red house from its foundation. Max Olson Chasing / YouTube

The red house in Fort Myers, Florida, completely vanished following Hurricane Ian. Max Olson Chasing / YouTube

“It’s horrific,” Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson told CNN Friday morning from the once-scenic town’s obliterated marina. “Look at some of these docks. They could weigh as much as a ton … and they’ve been thrown around like they were nothing.”