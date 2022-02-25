Foot Locker Stock Sinks as Management Predicts Drop in Revenue

Text size





Foot Locker’s comparable-store sales rose 0.8%, but management predicted a decline.

Shares of





Foot Locker



plummeted 16% in premarket trading after its earnings beat expectations, but management predicted declines in both revenue and comparable-store sales.

Net income for the shoe-store company declined to $103 million from $123 million for its fiscal fourth quarter, ended Jan. 29. The company posted earnings of $1.02 a share, a decrease from $1.17 a share last year.