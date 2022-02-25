Foot Locker Stock Sinks as Management Predicts Drop in Revenue

Text size
Shares of
Foot Locker
Shares of Foot Locker plummeted 16% in premarket trading after its earnings beat expectations, but management predicted declines in both revenue and comparable-store sales.
Net income for the shoe-store company declined to $103 million from $123 million for its fiscal fourth quarter, ended Jan. 29. The company posted earnings of $1.02 a share, a decrease from $1.17 a share last year.
Adjusted earnings per share were $1.67. Analysts had forecast adjusted earnings of $1.44 a share, according to FactSet.
Revenue grew to $2.34 billion from $2.19 billion last year. Analysts were expecting to see a revenue of $2.32 billion. Comparable-store sales grew by 0.8% in the quarter.
‘s guidance was downbeat. Management expects revenue to be down 4% to 6% for 2022 and comparable-store sales to decline 8% to 10%.
