Foot Locker Sinks as Shrinking Nike Business Pinches Outlook

(Bloomberg) — Foot Locker Inc. shares tumbled in early trading Friday after the company issued a disappointing outlook as Nike Inc., the retailer’s largest supplier, cuts back on business.

The chain said no single vendor is expected to represent more than 60% of total purchases this fiscal year, down from 70% in fiscal 2021 and 75% in the previous year. That contributed to Foot Locker projecting profit and comparable sales well below Wall Street expectations for the current year, which runs through next January.

Business with Nike is shrinking as the footwear and apparel maker accelerates a shift to direct-to-consumer sales. Foot Locker said it’s trying to diversify its merchandise and sign new partnerships while also investing in new shopping platforms and opening more stores outside of malls.

Foot Locker shares fell as much as 19% in premarket trading, on pace to trade at their lowest level in more than a year.

Nike wasn’t called out by name in the earnings statement Friday, but Foot Locker identified the company as its largest supplier in its most recent annual filing.

