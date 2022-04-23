Food Network ‘Worst Cooks In America’ Winner’s Murder Trial Looms – The Hamden Journal

The Food Network “Worst Cooks In America” winner Ariel Robinson is gearing up for her murder trial in the death of a three-year-old foster child in her care.

Ariel Robinson, the Season 20 winner of the reality show “Worst Cooks in America,” is expected to stand trial on May 9 for her alleged role in Victoria “Tori” Smith’s January 14, 2021 death.

As a prelude, her husband, Jerry Robinson, pleaded guilty earlier this month in connection with the death of Victoria Smith, the couple’s three-year-old foster daughter. His sentencing will be made after Ariel Robinson’s case is decided. He is expected to testify at trial.

The child died after allegedly being beaten by Ariel Robinson at the couple’s home on in Simpsonville, South Carolina, according to prosecutors.

New details about the investigation into the young child’s death came out during Jerry Robinson’s hearing earlier this month.

Simpsonville Police Dept.



Jerry Robinson pleaded guilty to homicide by child abuse/aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse. He will remain on house arrest until Ariel Robinson’s trial. Jerry Robinson said he never physically hurt the child, but told investigators that Ariel would beat the youngster with different items, including a belt.

The final beating occurred shortly after Victoria Smith threw up on the way to church, Jerry Robinson told investigators. The next morning, the young girl was chastised for not eating her pancakes fast enough. That’s when the assault by Ariel Robinson allegedly occurred.

Jerry Robinson said in court that his wife Ariel gave Smith a “whooping” with a belt, noting that the beating was audible from outside their home. Prosecutors said Jerry Robinson testified that when he returned inside, he saw Ariel standing over the chld with the belt saying, “You don’t get to tell me when you’re done.”