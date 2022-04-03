Foo Fighters Win 3 Grammy Awards One Week After Taylor Hawkins’ Death

The Foo Fighters walked away from the Grammys with three wins on Sunday, providing a bittersweet cap to a week that saw the rockers grappling with the loss of one of their own.

The band swept the three categories in which they were nominated at the 64th Grammy Awards, just nine days after drummer Taylor Hawkins died at age 50.

Foo Fighters did not attend the pre-show telecast, during which they won for best rock performance (“Making a Fire”), best rock song (“Waiting On a War”) and best rock album (Medicine at Midnight).

Medicine at Midnight, Foo Fighters’ 10th studio album and the last to feature Hawkins, was released in February 2021.

The band — Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel and Rami Jaffee — was scheduled to perform at the show, but pulled out in light of Hawkins’ death.

The musician died in Bogotá, Colombia, on March 25 after complaining of chest pains at his hotel. A preliminary urine toxicology test found 10 different substances in his body, including THC, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids, according to the Attorney General’s Office of Colombia. An investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.

Foo Fighters announced his loss that same night and said days later that they would be canceling all upcoming tour dates.

“We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned,” the band said in a statement. “Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

The drummer, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the Foo Fighters in October, is survived by his wife Alison, son Oliver and daughters Annabelle and Everleigh.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, are airing and streaming live on Sunday from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.