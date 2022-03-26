Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Mourned By Shocked Fans And Musicians – The Hamden Journal

The news of the loss of one of the world’s great rock drum talents is still cresting on social media, as music greats lined up to pay tribute to Foo Fighter Taylor Hawkins, who died Friday night in Bogota, Colombia.

Tempered with the mourning were fond memories of a man who was universally loved for his passion, a good friend who would listen and maintain a normal perspective in the heady world of music superstardom.

A few of the early reactions:

. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022

God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e — Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 26, 2022

Devastated by the loss of our friend #TaylorHawkins I’ve no words to express all the feelings I have about his passing. But my heart goes out to his family. & his band & friends. RIP Taylor ❤️ https://t.co/pkQLK5rLVF — Slash (@Slash) March 26, 2022

So heartbroken to hear about Taylor Hawkins’ passing, what an incredible talent, who didn’t also need to be so kind and generous and cool but was all those things too anyway. The world was so lucky to have his gifts for the time that it did, Rest In Peace — FINNEAS (@finneas) March 26, 2022

Taylor Hawkins 1972-2022.

Our deepest sympathies to Taylor’s family, his fans, and of course his band. pic.twitter.com/qlEaQK0uui — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) March 26, 2022

Shocked and saddened to hear @taylorhawkins has passed away today.! 😞. Our prayers and condolences go out to the Hawkins family, ⁦@foofighters⁩ friends and fans. Sad. https://t.co/Mgu2K4SJyL — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) March 26, 2022