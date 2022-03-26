Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Mourned By Shocked Fans And Musicians – Deadline

Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Mourned By Shocked Fans And Musicians – The Hamden Journal

by

The news of the loss of one of the world’s great rock drum talents is still cresting on social media, as music greats lined up to pay tribute to Foo Fighter Taylor Hawkins, who died Friday night in Bogota, Colombia.

Tempered with the mourning were fond memories of a man who was universally loved for his passion, a good friend who would listen and maintain a normal perspective in the heady world of music superstardom.

A few of the early reactions:

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.