Foo Fighters Set First Album Since Death Of Drummer Taylor Hawkins – The Hamden Journal

Foo Fighters will release the band’s first album since longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins died in March, the group’s label has announced.

The album, But Here We Are, will drop on June 2 on the Roswell Records/RCA Records label. The first single, “Rescued,” is available now (listen to it below).

The press release announcing the album calls But Here We Are a “brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year.”

“But Here We Are is a testament to the healing powers of music, friendship and family. Courageous, damaged and unflinchingly authentic, But Here We Are opens with newly released lead single “Rescued,” the first of 10 songs that run the emotional gamut from rage and sorrow to serenity and acceptance, and myriad points in between.”

Hawkins died March 25, 2022, just before the band was set to perform at a festival in Bogota, Colombia. The drummer on the new song and album has not yet been identified.

“Sonically channelling the naiveté of Foo Fighters’ 1995 debut, informed by decades of maturity and depth, But Here We Are is the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life,” the press release reads.

The new album, the band’s 11th, is produced by Foo Fighters and Greg Kurstin. Listen to “Rescued” above.

The full tracklist is:

“Rescued”

“Under You”

“Hearing Voices”

“But Here We Are”

“The Glass”

“Nothing at All”

“Show Me How”

“Beyond Me”

“The Teacher”

“Rest”