Foo Fighters, Nas, H.E.R., Jon Batiste and Chris Stapleton to Perform at the Grammys

The Grammys were originally supposed to take place in January, but got pushed due to rising COVID cases. The event will take place in Las Vegas next weekend and now we know who will be performing. Foo Fighters, Nas, H.E.R., Jon Batiste and Chris Stapleton were added to the lineup. They’ll be joining previously announced performers Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo.

Additionally, the Grammys will have a special In Memoriam segment honoring the songs of Stephen Sondheim. Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler will take part in that.

Batiste received 11 Grammy nominations, leading the field, while the Foo Fighters received three Grammy nods and H.E. got four. Awards-show favorite H.E.R. has performed at a number of ceremonies the past few years so it’s not surprising to that she was added to this list.

The 64th Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday April 3, 2022, at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST on the CBS. It will air live from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Arena and will be hosted by Daily Show‘s Trevor Noah.

