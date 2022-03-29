Foo Fighters Cancel Upcoming Tour Dates After Loss of ‘Brother’ Taylor Hawkins to ‘Grieve’ and ‘Heal’

Foo Fighters are taking a break from performing in light of drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death.

The band issued a statement Tuesday confirming that all upcoming tour dates have been canceled after Hawkins, 50, died on Friday, hours before a scheduled music festival performance in Bogotá, Colombia.

“It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins,” the statement read. “We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned.”

The “Everlong” rockers — Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Nate Mendel and Rami Jaffee — said that instead of touring, they’d be using the time to mourn their loss and lean on their families.

“Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together,” read the statement, which was signed by the band, “With love.”

Hawkins, who joined the group in 1997 after spending time in Alanis Morissette’s touring band, died on Friday after complaining of chest pains at his Bogotá hotel.

Though paramedics were dispatched, attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. A preliminary urine toxicology test found 10 different substances in Hawkins’ body, including THC, tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids. An investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.

The Foo Fighters, who released the album Medicine at Midnight in February 2021, were set to embark on a lengthy tour across North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand in May in support of the record.

They were also scheduled to perform on Sunday at the Grammy Awards, where they are up for three trophies.

In a statement announcing Hawkins’ death, the band said that his “musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

He is survived by his wife Alison and his children Oliver, Annabelle and Everleigh.