Foo Fighters Cancel All Tour Dates In Wake Of Taylor Hawkins Death – The Hamden Journal

Foo Fighters today canceled all of their upcoming tour dates in the wake of drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death last week.

“We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned,” the band wrote on social media. “Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the memories we’ve made together.”

The band fronted by Nirvana alum Dave Grohl — which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year — had been set to kick off an extended U.S.-Europe tour at the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis on April 29, followed by a slot at the New Orleans Jazz Festival days later. U.S. dates were set through May 27 in Boston before the jaunt was to hit Europe for three weeks. The group then was slated to return North America — including two August stadium shows in Los Angeles — before heading to Australia and New Zealand, wrapping December 17 in Auckland.

In all, more than 50 shows have been canceled.

Hawkins was found dead Friday in a hotel room in Bogota, Colombia, where the band was on tour. He was 50. No official cause of death has been released, but a preliminary “forensic medical study” from Colombian officials showed that he has 10 substances in his system including antidepressants, opioids and THC.

Hawkins joined the then-nascent Foo Fighters in March 1997 after playing drums on Alanis Morissette’s 1995-97 world tour to support her wildly successful album Jagged Little Pill. He played on a couple of tracks on the band’s hit album The Colour and the Shape before being featured in their tour that year, which included opening for Rage Against the Machine at Irvine Meadows in September.

Hawkins became a fan favorite and drummed on all of the Foos’ subsequent albums and tours.